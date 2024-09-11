The culinary landscape of Newport is set to change as one of the city's most iconic fish and chip shops has gone up for sale.

Vacara's fish and chip shop has been put on the market after almost 135 years of being in the city.

The current owner, Alan Edwards, is the great-grandson of the shop's founders, who opened their first shop in 1888.

He says he'll be sad to shut up the shop for the last time, but he hopes the right person will keep it going for another century.

Alan Edwards has worked at the shop all of his life. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

It has been the mainstay of Newport City Centre for 135 years, but Alan and his predecessor have had to deal with their fair share of obstacles along the way.

Alan said his great-grandparents first opened Vacara's not far from Newport's St Pauls Church, in 1888. "They opened a wet fish shop", Alan said.

"But it seemed to be that frying fish was catching on in the UK, so they decided to fry".

However, soon after they decided to start frying fish, Alan explained his relatives hit problems; the congregation of the nearby church complained about the smell coming from the chippy.

"They raised this with the local authority who then decided to fine them a shilling a day, until they moved operations", he added.

Many people have fond memories of having fish and chips in the iconic Newport shop. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The Vacaras temporarily moved the shop to Pill in Newport, before settling on the site where they are now, in 1900.

Fast forward a few decades, Alan says the pandemic was a recent bump in the road for Vacaras.

"Since the pandemic, it has been difficult: we don't see people after 5 pm anymore - the town goes quiet", he said.

"I'll be sad (to close) - I've still got plenty of energy but you just don't know what's going to happen.

"There comes a time when you want to not take any chances", he added.

"I'm seventy-six next month and life gets physically more challenging - it's sad to have to eventually either close the business altogether or actually have someone come in who would actually want to carry on in this kind of arrangement."

The shop is famed for its big portion sizes. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Regular customers are sad to see Alan go.

"It's always good", one said.

"The chips have always been exceptional and, you get a small piece of fish and it's enormous, especially for me!", they added.

Another said she comes to the shop every time she goes to Newport.

After spending his life working at the shop, Alan has learnt a lot about his customers. Most importantly - what is Newport's favourite order?

The answer: "The Newport money is on chip cheese and gravy", according to Alan.

