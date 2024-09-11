Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Gwennan Campbell reports from Hensol.

Playing rugby at an international level requires skill, determination and concentration.

But playing rugby while on your period is another challenge - especially when wearing white shorts.

But things are about to change. Next season, for the first time, the national teams will be wearing different kits with the women’s squad opting to wear red shorts, after a period of consultation.

Traditionally, Wales rugby players have worn white shorts. Credit: WRU pictures

“I really like the new kit. It’s pretty cool playing in all red”, said Wales rugby player Natalia John.

“Everyone wants to put on the red jersey but I think we take the cake with this one.

“I think it’s a really good decision because I think a lot of young girls have anxiety about playing on their period and I think it's just one thing we just don’t have to think about on the day.

“It’s something personal that we don’t really talk about. It’s a bit of a taboo but I just think if we can play rugby and not have to worry, that’s the place we want to be.”

Natalia John said: "It’s pretty cool playing in all red". Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The women will debut the new red shorts and white socks when they face Australia at Rodney Parade next week and captain Hannah Jones is looking forward to the change.

“I love it”, she said.

“Red is my favourite colour so we’re not going wrong here and again red suits us as players as well, being women.

“When you play international rugby, there’s so many things to think about, the last thing you want to be thinking about is your kit. So, say that you do have heavy menstrual cycles, it’s just one thing at the back of your mind.

“I know ‘Wuka’ sponsors us as well and have been brilliant with the under shorts so we’ve got double protection now wearing red shorts and the ‘Wuka’ shorts underneath.

“These (red shorts) are going to be great and will give some confidence to the girls just to focus on the rugby.”

Captain Hannah Jones is looking forward to the change.

But this isn’t the first time the WRU have focused on women’s health. Earlier this year, they started using groundbreaking technology to track the impact of the menstrual cycle on concussions, with the aim of helping female athletes better manage their symptoms.

“It’s brilliant”, said Wales captain Hannah Jones.

“It’s difficult in a team to change a lot in training but individually and personally there are certain phases where I get ill easy so they tailor the gym for me and there are certain phases (during the cycle) where I feel great and we know that’s where we can push and get most gains so its phenomenal what you can do with just a bit of technology and listening to women's health.”

The first outing for the new home kit will be when Wales Women face Australia at Rodney Parade next week.

Period anxiety can be an obstacle in sport but Welsh rugby are hoping that by making these changes, more women will come forward and feel more comfortable playing rugby.

The first outing for the new home kit will be when Wales Women face Australia at Rodney Parade in their second WXV2 warm-up match on Friday 20 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…