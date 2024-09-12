When Lloyd Kelland was told he had Parkinson's, he believed it was "the end of the world".

But now, a new treatment for people living with the disease has given him hope.

Lloyd, now 66, first began noticing tremors when he was 18. It wasn't until later, in 2011, that he was told he had Parkinson's - a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by those nerves.

"That was the end of the world as far as I was concerned. I knew it was that before they told me, but until they tell you, you hope it's not. But, it was. It's been down hill since then", he said.

He added: "I [noticed] I was slowing down, cause I've always been active. I always feel as if I've got the flu. You're just not feeling well, you're aching all over. I've had that ever since I was diagnosed.

"The worst thing of all, the tremor. I get on with anything, but the tremor, the tremor, the tremor, it's non-stop."

"I never did have a future, now every day's a good day." Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The disease also causes a decline in dopamine levels, a chemical that aids movement, and is typically treated with oral tablets. This means patients must consistently ingest high levels of dopamine which can lead to issues with other movements.

Dopamine tablets tend to move erratically through the gut, leading to inconsistent responses in patients.

However, a new treatment has become available on the NHS in Wales, with specialist Dr James Bolt, of Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, becoming the first doctor in the country to offer it to his patients.

Produodopa is a medication administered via a needle under the skin using a special pump.

The pump delivers a small amount of the medication each hour which is gradually absorbed into the bloodstream.

Working 24 hours a day, it means patients have a more consistent level of dopamine in their body throughout both the day and night.

Dr Bolt has been working with Mr Kelland to incorporate this new treatment into his life, and has had noticeable results.

Following years of unsuccessful treatment to manage the disease, Mr Kelland said: "You just begin to give up hope."

Dr James Bolt, of Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, is the first doctor in Wales to offer to offer Produodopa to help treat patients with Parkinson’s. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He is the first patient in Wales to use Produodopa as a way of combating symptoms.

He said: "I knew by day two - this is going to work - I could feel it. Inside my stomach I would be shaking all the time, but after day two, I felt things were changing. I felt so much better, I could do the simple, little things.

"Things like going to sleep at night. I could turn over, which I'd struggled to do. I could get up and go to the toilet, whereas again, I would struggle to get out of bed and get to the bathroom. These simple things to me were so gigantic."

For Lloyd, the treatment has offered him a new lease of life, he continued: "It has changed my life so much, it's unbelievable. I didn't want to go out, I was conscious of the shakes. I was staying in more and more.

"Now I'm on the Produodopa, I'm out and about. We go for meals, we go with the family. I haven't been on an airplane for years and I thought my flying days were over. In two weeks time we're off to Turkey, I never ever dreamt I would do it but it gives you the confidence.

"I never did have a future, now every day's a good day. It's a choice now. I couldn't do it before regardless of if I wanted to."

He added: "It's the simple things and I'm loving every minute."

Produodopa is said to not only aid patients' motor symptoms (tremor, slowness, stiffness and dyskinesias), but has also been effective in improving their non-motor symptoms (sleep; bowel function, mood etc.) leading to an improved quality of life.

Dr Bolt said: "We have known for a long time that eventually the oral medication for patients with Parkinson’s disease gradually becomes less effective. We have had a number of treatments that are delivered by a wearable pump.

"However, none of them have been licensed to give medication over a whole day. Some patients may decide to have more invasive techniques, though this is not for everyone. Produodopa is a lightweight, wearable pump that offers a further option for suitable patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease."

He added: "The results from trials around the world have been encouraging. I am thrilled that we are the first health board in Wales to provide this therapy for Mr Kelland. I am also delighted at his response to the treatment."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…