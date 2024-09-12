Murder investigation launched after man died with 'serious injuries' in Swansea

A man has died after being found with serious injuries in Swansea.

South Wales Police has launched a murder investigation after officers attended Cwm Road in the Hafod area of the city shortly after midday on Wednesday.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Waun Wen, has passed away from his injuries.

Four men from Swansea - a 31-year-old man from Waun Wen, a 49-year-old man from Gendros, a 37-year-old man from Strand, and a 39-year-old man from Morriston – have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently in police custody.

The road has been closed while the investigation continues Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The investigation is ongoing and Cwm Road remains closed while enquiries are conducted.

Detective Superintendent Paul Raikes said: “We thank the public for their understanding and patience while this investigation is currently ongoing.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone with dash-cam footage travelling along New Cut Road between 11:50am and 12pm yesterday, to contact us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…