Murder investigation launched after man died with 'serious injuries' in Swansea
A man has died after being found with serious injuries in Swansea.
South Wales Police has launched a murder investigation after officers attended Cwm Road in the Hafod area of the city shortly after midday on Wednesday.
The victim, a 27-year-old man from Waun Wen, has passed away from his injuries.
Four men from Swansea - a 31-year-old man from Waun Wen, a 49-year-old man from Gendros, a 37-year-old man from Strand, and a 39-year-old man from Morriston – have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing and Cwm Road remains closed while enquiries are conducted.
Detective Superintendent Paul Raikes said: “We thank the public for their understanding and patience while this investigation is currently ongoing.
“We are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone with dash-cam footage travelling along New Cut Road between 11:50am and 12pm yesterday, to contact us.”
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…