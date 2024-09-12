Ready meal supplies at UK supermarkets could be affected as workers at a Wrexham factory have walked out in a row over pay and working conditions.

Union bosses say the Oscar Mayer workers will be £2,000 a year worse off. They claim the walkout will hit supermarket shelves across the country, including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi and Asda.

More than 550 workers voted for strike action, with a 76% turnout.

Workers are angry over claims that the company plans to remove some paid breaks, reduce other breaks and eradicate any enhanced payments and days off in lieu for working bank holidays.

Workers who refuse the roughly 10% cut of their net income allegedly face threats of "fire and rehire", implying job loss without any severance or redundancy package.

Oscar Mayer says the company is disappointed by the strike action and public claims they say have been factually inaccurate.

A spokesperson for the manufacturer said the changes are needed because of the loss of a "significant customer contract." They also say they’ve engaged with unions and that the company does not expect impact on customers.

The Wrexham plant has 1,500 workers producing 2 million ready meals a week.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Oscar Mayer’s behaviour towards these already low paid workers is despicable.

"There is no justification whatsoever to slash their pay or for the threats of fire and rehire – an abhorrent practice that should be banned outright. Our members are absolutely right to strike and they have Unite’s unflinching support.”

The strikes will take place from 12 September to 10 October.

Unite regional officer Jono Davies added: “Strike action is the last resort and Unite’s door continues to remain open for talks with Oscar Mayer. Burying your head in the sand is not the solution to resolving this dispute.”

A spokesperson for Oscar Mayer said: “We have engaged fully and constructively with our colleagues and their representatives throughout and have reached agreement with almost half of those impacted. We also have robust contingency plans in place and do not envisage any impact for our customers.

“The proposals have not been made lightly but we have made clear throughout that they are absolutely necessary to ensure a long-term sustainable business and protect the jobs we provide in the local community. These measures will also put us in line with the majority of other businesses in our sector and similar companies in the local area. Nonetheless, we have continued to engage with our colleagues to seek agreement on these proposals.”

MP for Wrexham Andrew Ranger has says he is urging the company to fully engage with workers and Unite "to reach a mutually satisfactory resolution to the current situation."

"Employees everywhere should be treated with respect and in good faith. This does not appear to have happened so far in this case. Everyone understands that businesses sometimes must make changes when circumstances change," he said, adding that the changes must be carried out in a "fair and ethical way."

"Businesses such as Oscar Mayer are essential to Wrexham, the local economy and for employment in the area – I want to see them, and their workforce succeed in partnership.

"Industrial action is always a last resort for workers and the decision to take it will not have been made lightly. If the company had entered into proper dialogue sooner, it could have been avoided – alongside the consequential detrimental impact on both workers and the business.

"I stand ready to offer my strong support and any assistance I can to the workers and the company so that the best outcome for all involved is achieved."

