One in four unpaid carers in Wales live in poverty, report finds

A new report claims that 26% of unpaid carers in Wales live in poverty, with 9% experiencing deep poverty - figures significantly higher than the non-carer population.

The report by WPI Economics and Carers Wales also found many unpaid carers are forced to reduce their working hours or leave employment entirely due to their caring responsibilities, exacerbating their financial difficulties.

Housing remains a major concern for carers, with the need for adapted homes contributing to the financial pressures they face and forcing them to live in unsuitable homes.

Th Welsh Government say they are committed to ensuring support for unpaid carers continues to be available.

Rob Simkins said the findings show "the need for urgent action".

Chris Kemp-Philp, from Newport, has been an unpaid carer for over 40 years. He says the report shows unpaid carers, many of whom didn't choose to take up the role, are having being pushed into poverty by the sacrifices they make.

He said: "When unpaid carers do so much for the people they provide care to, as well as helping relieve the strain on local health and social care services, it's hard to believe that we're left behind with such little support and expected to just continue caring."

Rob Simkins, Head of Policy and Public Affairs of Carers Wales said: “The findings ofthis report clearly show the need for urgent action.

"Unpaid carers in Wales provide invaluable care, often at great cost to their own health and wellbeing, as well as their own finances.

"Research shows that in Wales alone, the care provided by Wales’unpaid carers saves the state over £10 billion per year and has a huge impact on the wellbeing of the people they provide care for.

"It is essential that both the Welsh and UK Governments, as well as local authorities across Wales, take swift and decisive action to better support unpaid carers.”

Vivienne Jackson, Programme Manager at abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, said: “The care system would collapse without the vital people who provide unpaid care.

"It’s not right that those who provide essential services to some of the most vulnerable people in our society are living in poverty. Government and employers need to work together to help lift carers out of poverty.”

In response, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We highly value the vital role unpaid carers play in our communities and are committed to ensuring support continues to be available.

“We have provided £4.5 million for the Carers Support Fund which has delivered small grants to 17,500 unpaid carers in the last two years. The fund also provides financial information and advice to people to ensure they take up all their entitlements.”

