Police are investigating after reports that a 10-year-old child was sexually assaulted by another child in Llanelli.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they received a report at 9:40pm on Wednesday, September 11, about the sexual touching of a 10-year-old child at Penygaer playing fields, Llanelli.

The force says the incident is alleged to have happened earlier that day.

Police believed the suspect is also a child, and work is being carried out to identify them. They said that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Police are also asking the public to be "mindful of what they are sharing online."

