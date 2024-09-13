Play Brightcove video

A foundation set up to honour the life of a much-loved son from Ammanford has been chosen to run a national service to help families whose loved ones have taken their own lives.

Five years ago, Jesse Lewis' life changed forever when his son Jac took his own life at just 27-years-old.

Jesse set up the Jac Lewis Foundation in an effort to help others in the Swansea and Ammanford areas who are struggling with their mental health or have experienced a loved one taking their own life.

"No one thinks it's going to happen," Jesse told ITV Cymru Wales. "No one does. But you need to understand that it's a possibility. Get that help while you can."

Jesse Lewis (left) with his son Jac (right). Credit: Family photo

Earlier this week the Welsh Government is launched a national advice service aimed at supporting all those affected by suicide which will be run by the Jac Lewis Foundation, and new guidance for agencies and organisations.

Jesse said: "This is nice that the Welsh Government has acknowledged the hard work the board of trustees, the counsellors, everybody has put in.

"It's nice that we can drive this out across the whole of Wales so that the help can be there. But people have to take up that help.

"They've got to think 'what if [the worst] happens?' and then it turns into reality. Then it's too late."

Then new service comes as the latest ONS data shows a rise in the number of people in Wales dying by suicide, with around one person a day taking their own life.

The Welsh Government say the new service will ensure anyone in Wales who has been affected can receive immediate sensitive and compassionate support, including regular contact from a dedicated liaison officer for as long as needed, and support to access wider services.

Jesse set up the Jac Lewis Foundation after his son took his own life at just 27. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The support is available to individuals and families and can be provided via phone, in person or by video call and is free and confidential.

The Welsh Government's Mental Health and Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy visited the Jac Lewis Foundation's service in Swansea.

She said: “Bereavement after suicide can be devastating and it is vital everyone affected can access compassionate support in their time of need.

“The National Advisory and Liaison service will be an invaluable first port of call for those who have been affected by suicide and will provide vital support to individuals and families of all ages in Wales as they navigate their way through the process.

“This guidance will help organisations better understand their role in supporting people bereaved or affected by suicide.

“We want to ensure all those who are affected receive timely, compassionate and effective support where and when they need it.

The Welsh Government's Mental Health and Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy visited the Jac Lewis Foundation's service in Swansea. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

“Through the ongoing development and implementation of our Suicide and Self-harm Prevention Strategy we will explore what more can be done to prevent suicide in Wales."

Liz Thomas-Evans, chief executive officer of the Jac Lewis Foundation, said: “We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to deliver the National Advisory and Liaison Service in Wales.

“This service will ensure critical support is available to individuals and families throughout Wales who have been affected by suicide, working with other bereavement services to provide the essential support, guidance, and resources they need during their most difficult times.

“We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families, helping to build a more compassionate and supportive Wales."

