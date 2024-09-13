Two men charged with murder of 'witty man with a huge heart' in Swansea

Two men from Somerset have been charged with the murder of a man who died after spending nearly a month in hospital following an incident in Swansea.

Andrew Main, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, was involved in an incident on Princess Way, Swansea, on July 17.

He died from his injuries on August 14 and a murder investigation was launched by South Wales Police.

Joseph Dix, 26, of Frome, and Macauley Ruddock, 27, of Bath, both appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, 13 September and pleaded not guilty.

In paying tribute to her brother, Nikki Main described Andrew as "a witty man with a huge heart" and urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Andrew – my baby brother – was sadly taken from us far too soon. He was adored by family and friends and beloved by more. We are absolutely devastated by his sudden passing and ask anyone with information to please, please come forward.

"He will forever live in our hearts and memories. He was a witty man with a huge heart – loyal to the core. He was a fabulous brother, fun uncle, and supportive daddy to his two children. There will never be anyone like Andrew.

"The hole that has been left in our hearts will never be filled. Everyone in our community has been grief-stricken, but we have rallied together as one at this sad time.

"As a family, we are destroyed by what has happened to Andrew. We can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support they have shown.”

Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock are expected to go on trial in January next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…