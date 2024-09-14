There are hopes a Welsh airport that once saw international flights but now only holds a handful of private planes could see its fortunes improve after being taken over by new owners.

Swansea Airport on Gower has a long history of aviation activity, having once been used by the RAF during World War 2 and in its past has seen international commercial flights.

But in recent years it had become "neglected," according to its new owners.

Following high level talks and the potential of court proceedings, a new owner has taken temporary charge and is tasked with turning the immediate fortunes of the 450-acre site around.

Swansea Airport Stakeholders' Alliance has been given a temporary lease while the local council looks for a long-term operator.

In its past, Swansea Airport has seen international commercial flights Credit: ITV Wales

Bob Oliver, the Alliance's chairman, said he is determined for the airport to change course.

He said: "We've only been here for three days now, and we're still opening doors and finding out what's behind them, but we're beginning to identify parts of the parts of the infrastructure which could be used quite profitably for social purposes.

"There are those of us who have been involved with the airport for decades now – and it's had its peaks and its troughs."Swansea Council agreed with the former owners to relinquish the lease of the airport.

Swansea Airport Stakeholders' Alliance will keep the airport open while the local authority considers bids from companies with a long term vision for the facility.

Swansea Airport is in the middle of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Credit: ITV Wales

Cllr Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council, said: "There's always a balance to be struck, because the airport is in an area of outstanding national natural beauty.

"So it's making sure that we have an airport that's a good regional airport that can meet the needs of regional commuters and also the tourism and adventure industries that we have around this neck of the woods.

"So there's an opportunity to do that, but I don't think we're going to become an international major hub.

"That's not, I don't think, the future of Swansea Airport, but certainly there is more that we can do with that facility, and that's why we're going back out to the market to see what ideas people have."

