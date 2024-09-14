Play Brightcove video

Watch the touching moment fans took part in a minute's applause in memory of Cardiff City legend Sol Bamba.

Thousands of football fans paid tribute to Sol Bamba ahead of Cardiff City's fixture against Derby County on Saturday.

A minute of applause was organised ahead of kick-off at Pride Park Stadium in Derby.

Fans could be heard singing Wham's 'Last Christmas' in tribute to the late Bluebirds hero.

Both clubs also wore black armbands during the Championship clash as a mark of respect.

The defender died age 39 while working as technical director at Turkish club Adanaspor on August 31.

A club statement said Bamba had fallen ill before a match and was taken to hospital where he died.

Bamba made more than 100 appearances for the Bluebirds across five years in South Wales as a player.

He cemented himself in Cardiff City history in 2018 as part of the side which won promotion to the Premier League.

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Bluebirds.

