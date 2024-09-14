Tributes have been paid to a 'loving' dad who died after he was discovered with serious injuries in the Hafod area of Swansea earlier this week.

The family of Joshua Norman, 27, have described him as a "beautiful person whose smile and sense of humour would light up any room and any heart".

He died after being found with serious injuries in Cwm Road, Hafod, at around midday on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old man is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murder, South Wales Police have confirmed.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

Two other men in their thirties, who were also arrested, are released under investigation by police.

Mr Norman's family said: “Joshua was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle who cared deeply about all his family.

“He was a beautiful person whose smile and sense of humour would light up any room and any heart.

“We will miss him terribly and ask for privacy at this time to grieve the loss of our dear son.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...