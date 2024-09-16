Huw Edwards to be sentenced for making indecent images of children

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards is due to be sentenced later today after he admitted to having indecent images of children.

It comes as the veteran broadcaster pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp, with seven of the 41 images being of the most serious type.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Edwards has been stripped of several honours since his previous court appearance in August.

National Eisteddfod revealed he had been expelled from the Gorsedd, one of the highest honours in Welsh public life.

A statement from the National Eisteddfod issued on Thursday, 8 August said: "Following a unanimous vote at today's Eisteddfod Court meeting, the board of trustees has decided to activate Section 4 of the its constitution to terminate Huw Edwards' membership of the Eisteddfod and as a result, he will also be expelled from Gorsedd Cymru."

A Cardiff University spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency that Edwards resigned from both his honorary professor title in the school of journalism, media and culture, and honorary fellowship.

His honorary fellowship of the Royal Welsh College Of Music And Drama has also been withdrawn following a unanimous vote by the college’s board of trustees, a spokesperson for the college said.

The painting of Edwards now painted over, it was part of artwork showing the village's history. Credit: WalesOnline/Media Wales

A mural of Edwards has been removed from his home village just outside Llanelli.

The portrait, which was part of a larger mural, was on the underpass in the village of Llangennech, where Edwards grew up.

It was first unveiled in 2023 after taking a year to paint by artist Steve Jenkins.

However, Mr Jenkins has confirmed that the portrait of Edwards has been removed in the wake of his offences, saying it was the "right thing to do".

Pressure has also mounted on Edwards to return his BBC salary, which would have seen him earn an estimated £200,000 between his arrest in November and his resignation five months later.

UK Government Culture Minister, Lisa Nandy told Sky News at the time: “I think he ought to return his salary.

“I think having been arrested on such serious charges all the way back in November, to continue to receive that salary all the way through until he resigned is wrong and it’s not a good use of taxpayers’ money.

“I think most people in the country will agree with that but whether he does that or not is up to him.”

