Mum wanted for drug dealing in Wales in court after 16 months on the run

A mum who was head of a family crime group supplying drugs across south west Wales has appeared in court after 16 months on the run.

Lynne Leyson w as arrested at Pibwr Farm, Capel Dewi on Monday, 16 September after travelling across the UK during those 16 months.

A 26-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail pending further police enquiries.

Leyson had been convicted for Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property in May 2023, but failed to appear for her sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on July 21 that year.

She was sentenced in her absence on September 15, 2023 to nine years in prison. Since then, enquiries to find Leyson had been ongoing.

In October 2021, she was among six people who were arrested following a warrant at Pibwr Farm in Carmarthen, when officers found 592g of cocaine with a street value of between £47,760 and £60,200, 1.4kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £15,615, £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones, who led the search, said: "The arrest shows our determination to find those who think they can evade justice.

"I would like to thank officers for their commitment, dedication, support, and persistence in bringing this element of the investigation to a successful conclusion.

"I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided over the last 16 months – which has been greatly appreciated.

"This will send a strong message that the activities of those individuals linked to Organised Crime Groups operating within the area of Dyfed Powys will not be tolerated, and that they will be brought to justice."

Leyson appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, 17 September, where she was committed to prison to start her sentence. She will next appear at the court on Friday, 4 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...