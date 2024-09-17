Where in Wales can you watch the partial lunar eclipse?

Play Brightcove video

Tonight stargazers and astronomers across the country will be treated to a partial eclipse of the moon.

Visible from America, Europe and Western Africa, the partial eclipse is expected to last more than an hour.

A lunar eclipse is when the earth blocks the moon from the sun's light, causing a shadow on the face of the moon.

It's made even more special this time because the partial eclipse coincides with a 'supermoon' meaning it will be much larger in the sky than usual.

When can I see it?

Here in Wales, NASA says you'll likely start to see something unusual happening just before 2 am on Wednesday morning.

The 'peak' of the eclipse will be between 3:13 am and 4:15 am. Then, the partial eclipse will end just after 5 am.

Where can I see it?

There are a variety of 'dark-sky sites' in Wales, where you can get the best view of the eclipse.

In North Wales, you'll have the best chance of seeing the partial eclipse in Lyn y Dywarchen, Llyn Geirionnydd, Tŷ Ciapr, y Migneint, Bwlch y Groes and Llynnau Cregennen.

West Wales' dark sky sites include; Poppit Sands, Sychpant, Garn Fawr, Pebbles, Martins Haven, Kete, Broad Haven South and Skrinkle Haven.

In South Wales, you'll be best able to stargaze at Carreg Cennen, Pen Rhiw Ddu, Craig-y-nos Country Park, Crai Reservoir, Usk Reservoir, Llangorse Lake, Hay Bluff, Llanthony Priory and the Sugar Loaf Mountain.

However because tonight's is a supermoon, you'll be able to see the brighter-than-usual moon from cities and towns.

The moon might change colour because of the different gas layers. Credit: ITV News

What's the forecast?

The forecast for Wales on Tuesday night is largely dry, with a little bit of cloud forecast as the night goes on.

The Met Office predicts that it will be a chilly night, so if you are staying up to watch the partial eclipse, wrap up warm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…