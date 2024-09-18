The number of butterflies in Wales is the lowest on record, a wildlife charity has warned.

Butterfly Conservation has declared a national ‘Butterfly Emergency’, after results of its Big Butterfly Count showed a decline in numbers of the insect.

The 2024 Count saw the lowest number of butterflies spotted in Wales per Count in its 14-year history

More than 9,000 Big Butterfly Counts across the UK reported not seeing a single butterfly.

In total, 85% of species counted in Wales showed a decline in numbers compared with 2023.

The Red Admiral species showed the greatest country level decline, down 86% on last year.

Butterflies are known as a key indicator species – meaning when they are in trouble, the wider environment is likely in trouble too. Credit: PA Images

In total, there were 40,535 butterflies spotted in Wales, down more than 22,000 or 36% on 2023.

Dr Richard Fox, Head of Science at Butterfly Conservation, said: “The results are in line with wider evidence that the summer of 2024 has been very poor for butterflies.

“Butterflies are a key indicator species; when they are in trouble we know that the wider environment is in trouble too.

"Nature is sounding the alarm call. We must act now if we are to turn the tide on these rapid declines and protect species for future generations."

More than 85,000 'citizen scientists' took part in Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count this year, submitting 143,241 Counts.

In Wales, a total of 6,417 Counts were submitted by 4,586 people.

