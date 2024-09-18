Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Ian Lang went to meet her

After losing her 16-year-old daughter, Brodie, to suicide Emma Webb has made it her life's mission to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

She is one of four inspiring individuals in Wales who've been nominated for the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

In 2021 Emma raised more than £10,000 for the prevention of young suicide charity, Papyrus, walking over 285 miles, one mile for each of the 285 lives lost to suicide in the previous year.

Her next challenge was a tribute to her daughter Brodie's love of horses.

Emma hauled a life-size resin horse she called Miles, from Chepstow to London.

The money raised was for Papyrus and Riders Minds, an equestrian mental health charity.

On the way she had a surprise visit from Prince William.

"He just jumped right from behind the horse and said 'Boo!' ," she said

"It was just an unbelievable moment. I'm so grateful for the support that Prince William gave me.

"He walked along with us for 25 minutes, shoulder to shoulder, pushing the horse. And we chatted about mental health, about Brodie's story. Prince William told me how important mental health was to him as well."

Later this month she plans to walk from Newport to Birmingham NEC to appear at the Horse of the Year Show.

Emma has a campaign running called DoItForBrodie where she has decorated horseshoes with charms and poems.

"It's quite hilly this time, so it will be challenging so I'm hoping by the time I get to Birmingham that I will have smashed the hundred thousand pounds barrier," Emma said.

"It always will be my purpose to and carry on raising awareness and trying to help young people with mental wellbeing or thoughts of suicide."

Emma has a campaign running called DoItForBrodie where she has decorated horseshoes with charms and poems as well as QR codes to a website which provides links to charities.

She says: 'I do it for Brodie, you know. It is my of way of showing Brody all that love I have for her.'

