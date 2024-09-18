The family of a man who died in a collision have paid tribute to him as a "warm, friendly, and gentle" person.

Alex James Edwards, aged 22, from Montgomeryshire, was involved in a collision near the Llandrinio bridge, Powys, at 7.20am on Monday, 16 September.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along the B4393 near the bridge at the time, to come forward.

In a statement, Alex's family said: "Living in Guilsfield, Alex worked as an apprentice engineer at Technocover Ltd in Welshpool.

"With his warm, friendly and gentle nature, Alex left a lasting impression on those who got to know him.

"Alex will be missed beyond words by those who loved him so dearly, especially his mum Bryony, dad Steve, his sister Katherine, his girlfriend Macy, his family and friends."

Investigating officers have also appealed to speak to motorists who were in the area at that time who may have dash cam in their vehicles.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...