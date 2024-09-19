Charity owner helped thousands of homeless people rebuild their lives

Play Brightcove video

Paul Gwilym started with just £75 in his pocket but has gone on to lead a charity which has given hope to thousands of families in poverty by helping them make a fresh start.

He is a finalist in ITV's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year awards.

Having experienced homelessness and feelings of worthlessness himself Paul completely turned his life around and set out on a mission, establishing the charity Boomerang Cardiff.

What were just empty industrial units are now packed with the wherewithal needed so people need to set up a new home.

Paul says he has helped thousands of people furnish their homes since he started the charity. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"If you're suffering in-work poverty we can help you with furniture. We will have a conversation with you. Let you know there's help", he said.

"We've got Homeless to Home, which is if you're homeless we will arrive on the day you get the keys and furnish the property. So you don't have to stress about moving in. We'll move everything in for you and you can then start fresh".

Speaking of his early days setting up Boomerang he said, "I would drive around in a van helping people. Just literally going to the market place and picking up white goods and knowing people on my Facebook who were struggling and asking for stuff, I'd just know the door and give it to them.

"And you know, wow, what a feeling I had. I had this sense of energy and rush.

"My mission was to help 100 working families a year. Seven years on, we've helped 47,000 families and employed 20 staff, 11 off the streets of Cardiff.

"We've provided 22,000 children with Christmas gifts over the the past five years.

Boomerang also employs 11 people who help distribute furniture. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"It has been one hell of a rollercoaster, but it's also been a community team effort because I can't do all I do without the generous public and the team. Nobody had to believe in me but they did and I will be forever thankful for that.'

"I see smiles, I see belief, and I see that they've had someone believe in them and give them a safety net.

"When I see people smile, when I see people or hear them say, Thank You, I know I've done my job that day. Unless you've walked in the shoes of a homeless person or walked in the shoes of somebody who's been down on their luck and ready to end it, you have no idea the pain people are going through", he said.

Paul is a finalist in ITV's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year awards. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"I'm not going to change the world, but I can change my world to help others around me".

He is optimistic about the future and there are plans to expand what the charity does through their Empowering Communities Project which will include a start-up business hub, a library of useful things that can be borrowed, a repair cafe and start-up business units.

"The support people give to this project will make all the difference, helping us create opportunities for those who need it most."

