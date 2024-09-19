Jeremy Miles has 'no ambition' to be First Minister after cabinet return

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Gwennan Campbell sat down with Jeremy Miles after his appointment to Eluned Morgan's Welsh Government cabinet.

Former First Minister-hopeful and newly-appointed health secretary Jeremy Miles says he has "no ambition" to go for the top job in the Welsh Government again.

Mr Miles lost out to Vaughan Gething in the Welsh Labour leadership contest in March before resigning from his government which, combined with three other resignations in cabinet, led to Mr Gething resigning after four months in office.

He was replaced by Eluned Morgan who has reshuffled her cabinet and brought Mr Miles back to the frontbench.

He has been handed the health and social care brief, succeeding the FM in the role, and is tasked with bringing down the stubbornly long waiting lists for treatment on the NHS in Wales.

When asked if he had any ambitions to be the next First Minister of Wales, he replied: "No I don't".

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, he added: "I've very happy doing my role as [secretary] for health and social care.

"It is a huge responsibility and a huge privilege and I'm really looking forward. I've been in the job for a week and I've had the privilege of meeting some very inspiring people already.

"I know that we will work well together to deliver for the people of Wales."

Mr Miles, who is the MS for Neath, has previously held ministerial roles for the economy, Welsh language and education.

Coming from a legal background, he first entered the Welsh Government in 2017 as Counsel General for Wales.

