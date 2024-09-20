Four Parc Prison staff members arrested on suspicion of assault and misconduct in public office
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and misconduct in public office following reports of a series of incidents at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
The arrests were made on Friday, 20 September.
Detective Chief Inspector Dean Taylor, of South Wales Police, said: "We received concerns about the conduct of staff at HMP Parc on Wednesday September 18.
"Officers are at the early stages of the investigation and are working closely with G4S while inquiries are ongoing."
The four arrested are a 23-year-old woman from Bridgend, a 45-year-old man from Pontycymer, a 25-year-old man from Merthyr and a 35-year-old man from Llanelli.