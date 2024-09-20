Four people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and misconduct in public office following reports of a series of incidents at HMP Parc in Bridgend.

The arrests were made on Friday, 20 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Taylor, of South Wales Police, said: "We received concerns about the conduct of staff at HMP Parc on Wednesday September 18.

" Officers are at the early stages of the investigation and are working closely with G4S while inquiries are ongoing."

The four arrested are a 23-year-old woman from Bridgend, a 45-year-old man from Pontycymer, a 25-year-old man from Merthyr and a 35-year-old man from Llanelli.