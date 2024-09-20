Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Andrea Byrne went to surprise him

Craig Maxwell, who has raised more than a million pounds for a project which aims to shorten the time it takes to diagnose lung cancer in patients in Wales, is this year's Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year in Wales.

Craig was one of four finalists whose inspiring stories have been highlighted by ITV Cymru Wales this week.

He now goes on to ITV's Pride of Britain UK awards in London next month.

Craig was diagnosed with non-smoking stage-four lung cancer, which is caused by changes to a gene in the body.

It took 78 days to be diagnosed, a situation he set out to change by raising funds for the QuicDNA project which hopes to cut that wait down to 26 days.

On receiving the award, presented by ITV Wales' Andrea Byrne at his Penarth home, he said: "To be amongst those amazing people shortlisted is just amazing and this is a real surprise.

"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me in all the fundraising activities.

"It just goes to show how much this disease affects so many people.

"I had surgery last week to remove two small parts of my lung and I have been having recovery time. We've booked as a family to go to Disneyland at the end of October and then I will be cycling 500 miles across Florida with Velindre to raise more funds."

His mum Sue said: "We are so proud of him. He is unbelievable. I don't know where he gets the strength from. He just keeps going."

His wife Tracey said: "We are really proud of him. We are here to support him."

