More than half of schools say they face a budget deficit which is forcing them to make cuts to staff numbers and the services they provide, according to headteachers.

The National Association of Headteachers' report says more than 27% of school leaders face financial pressures for the first time this year.

It says teachers are becoming increasingly concerned that without extra funding, they will be unable to "meet the needs of all their pupils fully."

The latest figures show the number of headteachers with concerns about their budget has nearly doubled in just one year.

27% of headteachers reported a deficit in the 2023/24 school year

53% of headteachers reported a deficit in the 2024/25 school year

The report blames inflation, increasing wages, cover staff and local funding formulae for the huge shortfalls some schools are experiencing.

Chris Parry, president of NAHT Cymru said: “School leaders are caught between a rock and a hard place, being forced to cut staff, reduce support services, and compromise essential learning resources simply to stay afloat.

“These findings should serve as a wake-up call for the Welsh Government about the need for immediate action. The funding crisis threatens the quality of education, and without a clear, strategic response, schools will be unable to provide the support that pupils and staff need. A long-term solution is essential.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said, “The amount of funding set aside for school budgets, including funding for school staff, is for local authorities to determine, we do not fund schools directly.

“We have increased local government funding and re-prioritised the Education budget so we can protect school funding as much as possible, spending more in areas under the greatest pressure.”

