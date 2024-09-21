Drone images have revealed the scale of the damage caused to a former Swansea school building.

Several f ire crews were called to the derelict Gorseinon Junior School on Pontardulais Road, Swansea, on 20 September at 3.04pm.

Crews were using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to fight the fire. People and businesses in the area were warned to follow some regulations while the incident was ongoing.

Drone images show the extent of the damage to the derelict building Credit: Liam Matthews Photography

A spokesperson for Swansea Council confirmed on Friday that the fire happened on the grounds of the former school.

They added that the building is owned by the council, but has not been in use for "a number of years."

In an updated statement on their Facebook page, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "If you are in an area affected by smoke, you are advised to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off any air conditioning or ventilation units.

Several crews attended the fire on Friday Credit: Liam Matthews Photography

"Motorists who must travel through areas affected by smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep air vents closed."

On Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a stop message was received at 8.03pm on Friday evening.

They added that there was no further investigation and the incident was closed.

