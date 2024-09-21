The Met Office has issued a third weather warning for Wales, with parts of the country being covered by the warning across Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

A new warning is in place for Monday, from midnight to 11.59pm - almost 24 hours. Yellow weather warnings are also in place on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's weather warning for thunderstorms covers the whole of the nation and is in place from 1am to 11.59pm.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "The warnings cover the areas of the country most at risk of seeing thunderstorms but not everyone within a warning area will experience a thunderstorm. For many much of the time it will remain dry."

" Whilst some places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Saturday in a few places," the forecast reads.

Sunday's weather warning for rain covers most of Wales, except some areas in the north, including Anglesey, Bangor, and St Asaph.

The warning is in place for almost 24 hours and forecasts areas of heavy rain.

On Monday, a third yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place, which covers areas in the east and mid-Wales including Swansea, Machynlleth, Dolgellau, and Holywell.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…