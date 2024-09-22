Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut sacked

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has been sacked, the football club has confirmed.

The Bluebirds are at the bottom of the Championship, with Bulut's final game on Saturday seeing Leeds United defeat Cardiff 2-0.

The Bluebirds have also lost to Sunderland, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Derby County. Their only point came in the south Wales derby against Swansea City.

A statement posted on Cardiff City's website on Sunday confirmed that Bulut had been "relieved of his duties" and that he "will leave the Club with immediate effect."

The statement continued: "The Board of Directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future.

"First Team Coach Nikolaos Karydas will also depart and leaves with the Club’s best wishes. Further backroom staff confirmation will follow in due course."Omer Riza will take charge of the First Team on an interim basis, while the Club look to recruit a new permanent First Team Manager."

