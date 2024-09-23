Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage from CPS shows Leo Payne walking down the street with his trousers undone.

A 20-year-old man who attacked two women in Swansea city centre has been sentenced today (Monday, 23 September) to over 11 years' imprisonment.

The sentencing at Swansea Crown Court heard how Leo Payne, from Swansea, assaulted the first woman on the Strand in the early hours of 23 June, 2024.

The victim was able to fight him off, before he was chased away with his trousers down by two taxi marshals in the area.

Around 40 minutes later, Payne attacked a second woman on Orchard Street. He sexually assaulted her whilst trying to open his trousers. He was fought off by the victim, who shouted for help from two passing members of the public.

An hour and a half later, a motorist reported seeing Payne on Walter Road with his trousers down whilst he was performing a sexual act.

Payne later assaulted a man near the Wallich, hitting him multiple times with a wine bottle, with one of the blows causing a head injury.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Cymru-Wales, Iwan Jenkins, said: "Leo Payne prowled the city centre carrying out a campaign of terrifying sexual attacks and violent offences.

"His victims fought back and thanks to their efforts we were able to work with South Wales police to bring a successful prosecution which will see Payne spending time behind bars for his sick crimes."

Leo Payne was sentenced to 11 years and three months’ imprisonment which was extended with a four years and nine months’ license period on 20 September 2024 including a requirement to register as a sex offender indefinitely.

The 20 year old had pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration, exposure and unlawful wounding.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...