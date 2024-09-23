A fire at former Swansea school building was started 'deliberately', according to the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Several fire crews were called to the derelict Gorseinon Junior School on Pontardulais Road, Swansea, on 20 September at 3.04pm.

In an updated statement on Monday (23 September), the fire service said: "The fire was started deliberately."

Crews attended the scene just after 3pm on Friday, 20 September. Credit: Liam Matthews Photography

They proceeded to highlight that arson is a 'serious criminal offence' and that the service has a number of 'arson reduction and fire setting prevention programmes' to protect the communities.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Gorseinon, Pontarddulais, Morriston, Swansea Central, Port Talbot and Pontardawe Fire Stations were called to the incident.

At the height of the incident, four fire engines and one water bowser were at the scene, working with partner agencies including South Wales Police and the Local Authority.

"The fire was started deliberately," the fire service confirmed in an updated statement. Credit: Liam Matthews Photography

Crews were using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to fight the fire. People and businesses in the area were warned to follow some regulations while the incident was ongoing.

They also confirmed that the annex’s roof collapsed due to the fire and the 'unsafe' structure that remained.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...