The Public Services Ombudsman has issued a public interest report into Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board after it failed to respond to a previous report relating to the treatment of an elderly patient.

Kay Picton, 70, from Tylorstown in Rhondda Cynon Taf, died of multi-organ failure after contracting sepsis following a diagnosis of bile duct cancer.

On 13 June 2022, she attended the Royal Glamorgan Hospital with symptoms of vomiting, being unable to eat and drink, weight loss and feeling weak. She died in their care 16 days later.

Wales' Public Services Ombudsman, Michelle Morris, told ITV Wales: "[Mrs Picton's] final days and hours were, perhaps, not as comfortable as they should have been.

"There was a concern her would have been in pain unnecessarily. It wouldn't have been dignified for her and that's what the family were concerned about."

The investigation was launched after Kay's daughter, Dawn Edwards, complained about the care and treatment her late mother received from Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board.

The Ombudsman’s final report into the complaint found failings in obtaining consent from Mrs Picton, and in relation to appropriate post-operative care including monitoring, pain relief and oral care.

The Ombudsman made recommendations to the health board, including an apology to Mrs Picton's family for the failings identified. Credit: Dawn Edwards

The Ombudsman said she was left with "no option" to issue a public interest report after the Health Board ignored requests from her staff to comment on the draft report.

This is not an "isolated issue", according to Michelle Morris, but is an example of several cases where the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board has failed to provide information or comments.

The Ombudsman says she has been in contact with the Health Board about these delays and met with the Chief Executive.

Commenting on the report Ms Morris, said: “I am deeply concerned about the inaction of the Health Board.

"The Health Board was given a number of opportunities to comment on a draft of this report, but it has not done so.

"The Health Board has therefore not confirmed if it accepts these recommendations and for that reason this report has had to be issued as a public interest report.

"This is unacceptable and of serious concern to the public.”

In her report, the Ombudsman made recommendations to the health board, including an apology to Mrs Edwards for the failings identified.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board accepted the Ombudsman’s findings and conclusions and agreed to implement these recommendations.

