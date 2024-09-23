More than one in ten deaths of those aged over 35 in Wales is due to smoking.

New analysis from Public Health Wales has shown that more than 3,800 deaths in Wales in 2022 were because of smoking.

Latest figures have also shown than on average more than 17,000 hospital admissions each year were down to smoking.

The study, Smoking attributable mortality and hospital admissions for Wales 2020-22, seeks to also highlight the inequalities between the most and least deprived communities.

It found that the rate of deaths attributable to smoking was three times higher in the most deprived communities compared to the least.

Hospital admissions were also twice as high for residents of the most deprived communities compared to the least.

3,845 Deaths in Wales in 2022 due to smoking

17,000 Hospital admissions each year in Wales were attributable to smoking

Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “These statistics are a stark reminder of the devastating impact that smoking continues to have on the health of the Welsh population, particularly in our most deprived communities.

"Despite the real progress we have made reducing the numbers taking up smoking and support smokers to quit, it’s clear that we need to make every effort to tackle smoking if we are to address these huge health and financial costs for the people of Wales.”

Public Health Wales say they welcomed the announcement in the King’s Speech in July that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, first introduced by the previous UK Conservative Government, will return to parliament in the current term under Labour.

The King outlining plans to introduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill during his King's Speech in July. Credit: PA

Provisions of the previous Bill included banning the sale of tobacco to everyone born after 1 January 2009.

“This new analysis highlights the benefits that ambitious policies to prevent young people from starting to smoke could deliver” Mr Emmerson added.

“Help Me Quit, our national NHS smoking cessation service helped over 16,000 people last year and ready to provide free, friendly and effective support to every single smoker who is ready to quit”

More information on how to quit smoking can be found at https://www.helpmequit.wales/ or by calling 0800 085 2219.

