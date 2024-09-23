Woman accused of murdering boy, 7, in Haverfordwest appears in court

A woman accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy in Pembrokeshire earlier this year has appeared in court.

Papaipit Linse, 43, is accused of killing Louis Linse in Haverfordwest on January 10.

No pleas were entered when she appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Louis was pronounced dead at Withybush General Hospital after police were called to an address on Upper Market Street.

Louis Linse was pronounced dead after being taken to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In January, coroner’s officer PC Carrie Sheridan told Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court: “At 10.44am on Wednesday January 10, police received an emergency phone call reporting the suspected death of a child.

“He was taken to Withybush General Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased at 12pm on Wednesday January 10.”

The judge, Paul Thomas KC, set a further hearing for October 25.

