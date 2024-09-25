Two people pulled from Eryri slate mine after six-hour cave rescue operation

Two cave explorers were pulled from an Eryri slate mine after six-hour cave rescue operation over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Croesor-Rhosydd slate mine near Blaenau Ffestiniog after the pair became trapped underground on Sunday.

Three people had entered the mine, but two became trapped on each side of a flooded chamber. One of the trapped pair had also fallen into deep water within the mine.

The third person left the mine before calling 999, and emergency services were called in to carry out a rescue.

The North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) described the Croesor-Rhosydd slate mine as "a regular call-out location for the team".

A spokesperson for the NWCRO, which was called in to assist, said they were called just before 5pm to help Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) with the incident.

They said: "After some initial investigation, the team determined the incident was at the Croesor-Rhosydd slate mine which requires appropriate caving experience, equipment and the ability to both ascend and descend ropes.

"One person exited the mine and called 999, reporting that two young persons were trapped underground, one each side of a flooded chamber.

"One had fallen into deep water. NWCRO team members were called out and attended from as far afield as Chester and Holyhead, some attending directly from the UK national caving conference at Llangollen.

"An advance party was dispatched to find the two individuals left underground and establish their condition. When found, they were given hot drinks and warm dry clothing before technical ropework was used to bring them to a safe location.

"When additional team members made contact with the advance party, the two individuals were assisted out of the mine and handed over to AMRT.

"While the underground rescue was taking place, there was concern for the person who had made the 999 call being alone on high ground in deteriorating weather and falling light.

"An AMRT party found and escorted them back to the rendezvous point where the teams were assembled. Close cooperation with AMRT was maintained throughout what was effectively a joint operation.

"Our involvement in the incident lasted approximately 6.5 hours and involved 17 NWCRO team members, totalling in excess of 150 team hours, plus the substantial commitment from AMRT who provided surface communications and transportation.

"In addition, the incident was supported by the presence of Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST)."

