One in five drinkers in Wales are putting their health at "serious risk", a charity has warned.

Almost a quarter (22%) of drinkers surveyed in Wales are exceeding the UK chief medical officers’ low-risk drinking guidelines.

That's according to a new survey by Drinkaware, a charity aiming to reduce alcohol harm.

This is higher than the level for all UK drinkers (19%), equivalent to almost half a million people in Wales.

It found that 30% of people in Wales said they were concerned about someone else’s drinking in the last year.

The survey also found that alcohol moderation is on the increase, with almost nine in 10 (89%) drinkers in Wales moderating their drinking in some way – up from 85% in 2018.

Taking drink-free days was the most popular way to moderate in 2024.

Compared to drinkers across the UK, overall drinkers in Wales are less likely to drink both zero-alcohol and low-alcohol products.

But they are popular among younger drinkers (18–34-year-olds), with 43% currently drinking zero- or low-alcohol drinks compared to 35% of those aged 55 or above.

Karen Tyrell, CEO of Drinkaware, said the increase in moderation is "encouraging".

She said: "The popularity of low and no-alcohol drinks among young people in Wales is a big positive, as they make it easier for people to moderate their drinking.

UK Chief Medical Officers’ Low Risk Drinking Guidelines

The guideline for both men and women is that:

It is safest not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis.

If you regularly drink as much as 14 units per week, it is best to spread your drinking evenly over 3 or more days.

One or two heavy drinking episodes a week increases your risks of death from long term illness and from accidents and injuries.

The risk of developing a range of health problems, such as cancer, increases the more you drink on a regular basis.

Several drink-free days each week is a good way to cut down on the amount you drink

"However, 22 per cent, around half a million Welsh adults drink at a level that is putting their health at serious risk."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Preventing the harm caused by alcohol misuse is a key part of our substance misuse agenda.

"We continue to promote awareness of the low risk drinking guidelines by UK chief medical officers and encourage all people to make healthy choices, drink responsibly and reduce their alcohol consumption."

