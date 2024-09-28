Fire causes damage and disruption as major Cardiff road closed

A major Cardiff city road has been closed after a fire.

Fire crews remain at the scene in Birchgrove, Cardiff and police are also in attendance.

The fire appears to centre at a property above the India Kitchen takeaway in Caerphilly Road, Birchgrove.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance but the force is unable to give any details of the incident. Credit: Rob Browne/Media Wales

An eyewitness said buses were being diverted as a result of the blaze and that the road remained closed to the junction with Heathwood Road.

South Wales Police has confirmed its officers were called just before 12.30pm. Delays of up to 15 minutes are being reported as a result.

South Wales Fire Service have confirmed they are still on scene. It was attended by Whitchurch, Ely and Cardiff Central crews with fire engines and specialist equipment including aerial appliances.

