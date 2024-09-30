Port Talbot's era as a traditional steel-making town is set to come to an end over coming days with the expected closure of Tata's final blast furnace in Wales.

The process of winding down iron and steelmaking operations began at the end of last week, bringing about the end of primary steelmaking from raw materials in Port Talbot and the eventual loss of thousands of jobs.

The steel giant announced plans to close its blast furnaces and build an electric arc furnace at the beginning of the year, moving to a greener way of making steel.

The first of the two blast furnaces to close, Furnace 5, produced its last load of steel on 4 July.

Job losses

Tata's decision to cease primary steelmaking in Port Talbot is set to result in around 2,500 UK job losses, followed by another 300 in three years.

Eventually, the company says it plans to build an electric arc furnace on the site which would make steel by melting scrap rather than using raw materials.

Around 1,900 of those jobs lost will be from Port Talbot, with the business' restructuring largely involving the iron and steel-making assets.

While some Tata employees have already left the business, the majority of the 2,500 affected across the UK are set to leave by Christmas, with some leaving by the end of March 2025.

Jobs at Llanwern, Newport, are set to be cut by around 40 roles – from 510 to 469.

Around 30 roles will be affected in Shotton, Flintshire, where more than 400 people will still be employed. There will be no change to staffing levels in Trostre, Llanelli.

Tata says more than 2,000 people across south Wales expressed an interest in voluntary redundancy, although an official figure on those who were successful is yet to be released.

Going forward, around 2,000 workers are expected to be employed by Tata in Port Talbot, including a decommissioning team and a project team.

'Historic moment' as final blast furnace shuts down

Tata had informed the community in Port Talbot of potential noise increases on Monday, 30 September, and Tuesday, 1 October, as it conducts decommissioning and de-pressurising work.

Works manager Dean Cartwright called the transition "a huge milestone", telling ITV Cymru Wales: "We shouldn’t underestimate it. It’s a very historic moment for me and many others too.

"One of the challenges we've had is it’s hard to motivate and retain people when they see the end is in sight. That has been difficult and we’re still managing through that process.

"We're currently managing the transfer of a lot of engineers, production and technical staff and operatives, from this current operation. Some are leaving on voluntary redundancies and some are being mapped across to the new organisation and building the electric arc."

"It's not a celebration but we are recognising the historical importance of the closure, of conventional ironmaking here in Port Talbot." Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He added: "I’ve said many times we’re talking about the whole shutdown and it's not a celebration but we are recognising the historical importance of the closure, of conventional ironmaking here in Port Talbot.

"It is sad and it is the end of an era... and there’s apprehension about what the future will bring. But at the moment, everybody’s focused on the job in hand. And maybe Tuesday we’ll take a step back, a look back, and I think there’ll be a few sad moments when we come off on Monday too."

Why is Tata moving to an electric arc furnace?

Tata Steel outlined two major factors behind the decision to move to a greener future.

The first was to offset financial losses, with the steel giant saying it saw losses of around £551million during the last quarter of 2023.

The company also said it wanted to turn to greener methods of steelmaking in a bid to reduce its UK CO2 emissions by five million tonnes per year and reduce the "overall UK country emissions by about 1.5%".

Tata Steel says when the electric arc furnace is up and running, it "will reduce the UK’s entire industrial carbon emissions by 8%". Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

What have the unions said?

Responding to the planned closure of Blast Furnace 4, Community Union General Secretary Roy Rickhuss CBE said: "Today marks an incredibly sad and poignant day for the British steel industry and for the communities in and around Port Talbot which are so intricately connected to blast furnace steelmaking.

"It's also a moment of huge frustration - it simply didn't have to be this way. Last year Community and GMB published a credible alternative plan for Port Talbot which would have ensured a fair transition to green steelmaking and prevented compulsory redundancies. Tata's decision to reject that plan will go down as an historic missed opportunity."

He added they will "support" workers "in every way" they can " including through the employment and skills Support Centre "in the heart of Port Talbot, in partnership with the Welsh Government".

Funding

The UK Labour government announced in September that they would be making a £500million investment to help the transition towards greener steelmaking, with Tata also pledging a £700m investment to the project.

The government's deal remains largely unchanged from the previous Conservative government's plan to invest £500m in the Port Talbot plant.

However, the current UK Government says under the new arrangements, in order to maintain the investment, Tata Steel will have to commit to delivering redundancy payments and future training opportunities.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: "This is obviously a really difficult time for the community and the steel community of south Wales, but the deal we have done with Tata secures the future of the Port Talbot site.

"We're already talking about future investment into steelmaking in Wales and the UK with Tata, and obviously we secured better protections for all of the workforce in Port Talbot and across the sites as part of our deal with building the electric arc furnace and moving from blast furnace steelmaking to electric arc furnace steelmaking to help us with the green transition."

Discussing the job losses, she said: "Nobody's been made compulsory redundant as a part of this. There will be no immediate compulsory redundancies at Port Talbot."

The UK Government has previously announced that £13.5m would be made available to support supply chain businesses and workers affected by Tata Steel.

Ms Stevens added: "We will provide a safety net for workers and businesses whatever happens. There will be more money coming from the transition board in months to come.

"We are working with Tata, with businesses around the area through our business pledge. We have over 50 businesses signed up to help people affected, but also making sure we are re-skilling, re-training, along with Tata who are putting money in as well, so that people can move from jobs at the steelworks into new jobs that are part of our renewable energy drive and the investment that we'll see through the national infrastructure and wealth fund."

However, Plaid Cymru's economy spokesperson, Luke Fletcher MS, has called the closure a "tragedy", commenting: "During the General Election, Labour promised a better deal for the Port Talbot steelworks. Today, the second of its two blast furnaces shuts down. This is more than just a factory closing – it’s the end of Welsh steelmaking and the livelihoods of countless workers and families.

He added: "The decline of our steel industry is a direct consequence of successive governments failing to develop an industrial strategy. They neglected to acknowledge that without a strong steel sector, the car industry, shipbuilding, and heavy manufacturing are all doomed to fail. While other nations recognised the vital importance of domestic steel production and actively subsidised it, the UK chose to privatise and sell our steel assets to foreign entities, making us reliant on imports.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said of the closure: “Today will be a sad and significant day for so many as we witness the end of a long and proud history of primary steel production in Wales.

“Working together with the UK Government and local partners in Neath Port Talbot, we continue to do everything we can to support workers, suppliers and the wider community as the industry transitions to provide a new future for steel production in Wales.”

