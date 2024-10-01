The Cardiff Half Marathon returns to the Welsh capital on Sunday 6 October, with around 27,000 runners expected to take part.

Now one of Europe's largest half marathons, the theme of this year's Principality Building Society event is 'A Race for Everyone.'

Whether you're taking part in the run itself or spectating from the sidelines, here's all you need to know.

When is the race taking place?

The race starts at 10am on Sunday 6 October

How long is the race?

The full distance is 13.1 miles or in metric 21.1km.

Where is the start line?

The race begins just beside Cardiff Castle on Castle Street.

What is the route of the half?

After starting outside the castle, runners will then travel past the Principality and Cardiff City Stadiums. They will then progress onto Penarth passing onto to the Marina and crossing the barrage and then heading to Cardiff Bay.

The course then heads towards the north of the city and runners will complete a loop of the beautiful Roath Park Lake.

Where is the finish?

After passing Roath Park, runners will then head to the finish line outside the Civic Centre in the city on King Edward VII Avenue.

The race ends outside the capital's Civc Centre. Credit: Run 4 Wales

Where can I watch my friends and family who are running the race?

Thousands of spectators are expected to head out and watch their family and friends take part in the race.

The official organisers say those wanting to see their loved ones begin their race should head down Castle Street towards the River Taff for the best view of the start line.

For people wanting views of the closing stages of the race, the advice is to head to Corbett Road from 10:15am. You can also head down to the tiered standing terraces looking over the finish line on King Edward VII Avenue.

Now in its second year, Pride Cymru will also be holding events at the roundabout located between Roath Park and Lake Spice restaurant.

Here runners will pass twice between miles 10 and 12, with the roundabout being the stage for entertainment from well-known drag queens in Cardiff.

How can I travel to the half marathon?

Those competing in the half marathon this October will be able to catch the train in for the start for the first time ever.

Transport for Wales are now putting on earlier trains on the Sunday to make sure that participants can get to the start line in time.

Anyone travelling from Swansea, Hereford, Maesteg, Gloucester, Ebbw Vale, Barry Island, Penarth, Radyr and Rhymney will all have a service to get them in before 9am.

The first Cardiff Half Marathon took place in 2003 with 1,500 runners taking part.

It has now become a member of one of the SuperHalfs, which is a global series of the world's most prestigious half marathons.

These include Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia.

The event is organised by Run 4 Wales.

