Electric charging points could become mandatory for all new homes in Wales

Electric charging points could be made a mandatory requirement outside all new homes in Wales.

The Welsh Government is consulting on proposals to mandate the installation of electric vehicle charge-points in all new residential and non-residential buildings where car parking is available.

The proposed regulations would require all new homes with an associated car parking space, including properties being redeveloped or changing use, to instal electric charging points.

New non-residential buildings, and those undergoing major renovation, with more than 10 car parking spaces would need a charge point, as well as cable routes for an electric vehicle charge point for every one in five spaces.

It comes as the Welsh Government moves towards net zero.

The Welsh Government has already announced proposals to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-only cars and vans in 2030. This will inevitably increase the demand on electric charging points.

Welsh socio-economic data provided by the Welsh Government suggests there will be a need for 30,000 to 55,000 fast chargers to be available in Wales by 2030.

The consultation is encouraging people to share their views about the proposals by 29 November.

The Welsh Government says the move will save people money over time, costing an additional £1,000 on the price of a new home. If fitted at a later date, retrofitting a charge point could cost on average £2,300.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: " With an increase of electric vehicles expected on our roads in the coming years it’s important we have the infrastructure in place to support these vehicles, especially in people’s homes where, today, most charging takes place.

"We encourage everyone from builders and developers to electric vehicle users to share their experiences by taking part in the consultation."

