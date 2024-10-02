Teachers thought they were ‘going to die’ during Ammanford school stabbing

A 14-year-old pupil accused of attempted murder during a school stabbing asked a teacher, "do you want to see what’s in my pocket?" before attacking her with a knife, a court was told.

Swansea Crown Court heard statements from two teachers recorded the day after they were injured during the knife attack at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known as Amman Valley School, in April this year.

Assistant headteacher Fiona Elias recalled how she had spoken to the pupil on the morning of the attack after finding her in a school hall she was not permitted to be in.

Ms Elias described the pupil as having "a sinister look in her eye" and "playing with an object in her pocket" during the confrontation.

Swansea Crown Court was played CCTV footage of the girl attacking the two teachers at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The jury heard Ms Elias describe the manner of the pupil "as if looks could kill", before the pupil stabbed her in both arms while shouting, "I want to kill you, I want to f****** kill you".

Ms Elias said: "I remember thinking to myself this could be it, I thought I was going to die."

The court was told Ms Elias had discovered a small kitchen knife in the pupil's school bag during a bag check at the start of the school term in September 2023.

Ms Elias said police were called during that incident and the pupil was suspended from the school.

The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and one of possession of a bladed article on school premises.

The girl denies three counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident on April 24th, when she was 13.

The court also heard evidence from teacher Elizabeth Hopkin who was stabbed in the neck during the attack.

Forensic investigators at Amman Valley School, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Ms Hopkin recalled how she grappled with the pupil, spinning around each other, as she tried to retrieve the knife.

Ms Hopkin said: "I saw the knife on the floor, I tried to get it but I was too late. She (the pupil) came at me face-on and stabbed me in the neck, I thought this is it for me now, this is the end, she’s stabbed me in the neck."

Giving evidence in person, fellow assistant headteacher Steven Haggett described how he had tried to calm the pupil who then stabbed another pupil in the shoulder.

Mr Haggett told the jury: "I saw her make contact with her shoulder with the knife, she made a couple of attempts to stab her. She (the victim) stumbled and staggered and then fell down onto the floor."

The trial continues.

