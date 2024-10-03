Campaigners 'devastated' as British Sign Language GCSE is scrapped

Plans to introduce a British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE have been scrapped due to "practical challenges".

Qualification Wales announced today (Thursday, 3 October) that they have taken the "difficult decision" to suspend the development of a made-for-Wales GCSE in BSL.

The qualification has been in development since 2019, but was delayed due to the Pandemic.

The National Deaf Children's Society has accused the Welsh Government of "going back on its word' stating the decision will be 'devastating' for campaigners who have campaigned "for decades".

Susan Daniels, Chief Executive of the national Deaf Children's Society, said: "It was only yesterday that Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Jane Hutt spoke of the ‘provisions’ being made by the Government to ‘promote and facilitate the use of BSL’ in Wales. It seems they’re going back on their word less than 24 hours later.

"More people knowing and using BSL is key to breaking down the barriers some deaf young people face. There’s no question that they deserve to be able to achieve a formally recognised qualification in their own language."

She added: "We’ll continue to stand with deaf young people on this. We’re as determined as ever to make sure that a BSL GCSE becomes a reality in Wales and are keen to work with Qualification Wales to overcome the ‘practical challenges’ it describes."

The exams regulator, Qualifications Wales, had already delayed the introduction of the new GCSE from 2026 to 2027.

Qualifications Wales said it had "after careful consideration taken the difficult decision to suspend the development of a made-for-Wales GCSE in British Sign Language".

Instead of the GCSE, learners will be able to work towards a new Skills for Life qualification in BSL.

They added that: "Qualifications Wales will consider, over time, whether the National Qualifications offer should be further expanded to include a GCSE in British Sign Language specifically designed for Wales."

Lindsay Foster, Executive Director of Signature, the leading awarding body and provider of BSL said: “It’s disappointing that after so much work this difficult decision has been made. We will be sharing with Qualification Wales our research on the demand for a GCSE in BSL, as well as the evidence of sufficient teaching supply in Wales for launch, which has been developed as part of the GCSE Coalition group work.

She added: "Our goal is that every school in the UK can offer BSL as part of their curriculum. Whilst we appreciate the introduction of BSL within Skills for Life qualification, the lack of a BSL GCSE will be particularly disappointing for the BSL community who will not be able to study for a GCSE in their first language alongside their peers.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Wales was the first country in the UK to include British Sign Language in its curriculum, and we understand there will be disappointment about the decision by Qualifications Wales to suspend the development of a BSL GCSE.

"However we are pleased they will continue to develop BSL units as part of the new Skills Suite qualification, to be available from 2027. Through this new qualification learners will have the opportunity to be able to develop their practical BSL communication skills for social interaction in everyday settings."

