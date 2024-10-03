The father of a teenager, accused of the attempted murder of two teachers and a pupil during a school stabbing in Ammanford, failed to check her bag on the day of the attack.

The defendant's father told a jury at Swansea Crown Court how he had agreed to check her school bag each morning, as well as remove dangerous knives from his house, after his daughter was suspended from Ysgol Dyffryn Aman for carrying a knife in school in September 2023.

The court heard the defendant's father had failed to wake up on time on the morning of the 24 April before his daughter left for school.

The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and one of possession of a bladed article on school premises.

The girl denies three counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident on April 24 this year, when she was 13.

Emergency Services were called to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on 24 April this year. Credit: ITV Wales

The pupil's father told the court: "I didn't manage to search her bag before she left, I hadn't got up after finishing work late."

Asked if he noticed any knives missing from his home on the day of the attack the pupil's father replied, "no".

In court, the jury was shown the knife used in the attack that injured two teachers and a pupil, requiring them to need hospital treatment.

The pupil's father confirmed the knife belonged to him, saying it was a multi-tool he had owned for several years, which he kept with fishing equipment in his house.

On the day of the attack, the defendant's father said he had been decorating and the knife had been left on a paint pot in his dining room.

Under cross-examination, the father said how his daughter had been subjected to bullying, which had caused her to move to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman from another school.

He told the court pupils had followed her home, hit her in the back of the head as well as thrown eggs at the family home and attempted to break in.

Asked how the defendant reacted when she returned home from school her father said: "She would come home every evening upset because people had been hitting her on the bus, calling her a weirdo.

"Sometimes she would come back and she would be frightened by the amount of people who didn't like her."

The trial continues.

