A teenager, accused of the attempted murder of two teachers and a pupil during a school stabbing, told friends she was "going to do something stupid" before the attack.

Swansea Crown Court today heard evidence from a pupil who said the defendant had admitted she was going to do something "that will get me expelled".

Two teachers and a pupil were injured during the knife attack at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known as Amman Valley School, in Ammanford.

The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and one of possession of a bladed article on school premises.

The girl denies three counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident on April 24th this year, when she was 13.

One pupil told police that the teenager showed them the knife and "said she was going stab someone". Credit: PA Images

The jury heard a police interview from the pupil who described listening to the defendant telling friends she was about to do something "stupid" during a conversation in the school toilet.

The pupil said she believed the defendant was "going to slap Ms Elias" but was shocked when they realised the defendant had attacked teacher Fiona Elias with a knife.

Ms Elias suffered injuries to her arms and hand and required hospital treatment after the attack.

The court was also played a recording of evidence from a second pupil who told how the defendant had sat with them in the school hall on the morning of the attack.

The pupil said the defendant told her she was "going to stab someone" before showing them a knife.

The pupil told officers during their interview: "I didn’t believe her at first, but she showed us the knife, it had a sliver blade with a tint of blue. She said she was going stab someone, I thought she was aiming it at Ms Elias.

"Before, we had been laughing and joking and then she changed, there was no emotion in her face. We all told her not to do it."

‘This is going to be my last ever drink’

A third pupil, in an interview played to the court, told how the defendant had said to him, "I’m going to go away for a long time", before pulling a knife out of her pocket.

The pupil said the defendant told him in the moments before the attack: “This is going to be my last ever drink, I’m going to do something, I’m going to be put away for a long time, I’ll make sure I get expelled."

He added: "She took the knife out of her back pocket, it was like a butterfly knife, that’s when I got concerned and thought we need to distance ourselves from her and get out of the hall."

The incident happened at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on April 24 this year. Credit: ITV Wales

During his evidence, the pupil said he had been friends with the defendant for two years and she had been happy during her interactions with friends during the break period. However, the defendant's demeanour changed when she saw Ms Elias.

He said Ms Elias had told the defendant to leave the hall as she didn’t have permission to be there.

He said: "All through break she was laughing and joking and as soon as she saw Ms Elias her mannerism changed. She wasn’t smiling, she had a straight face, she had completely flipped."

The trial continues.

