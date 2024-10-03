Cereal company Kellanova has announced it will invest £75m in its north Wales plant making it "Europe's largest cereal plant".

The manufacturer, formerly known as Kellogg Company, intends to introduce sustainable production technology at its Wrexham site, which will allow them to produce 1.5 million boxes of cereal per day.

The plant, which currently employs 350 people, produces well-known brands including All-Bran, Fruit 'n Fibre and Special K.

At least 130 jobs will be created at the site in the company's "largest single investment in British cereal production in over 30 years".

The Wrexham plant currently employs 350 people. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The Welsh factory, which opened in 1978, will also begin to produce cereal brands Corn Flakes and Crunchy Nut, ahead of the closure of Kellanova's Greater Manchester plant in 2026.

The company said the move will double the Wrexham plant’s annual cereal production as well as helping "create continued employment opportunities for colleagues in its Manchester plant".

Kellanova announced in May that the closure of its Trafford Park factory would result in 360 job losses.

The factory, which opened in 1978, is Kellanova’s largest Special K plant in the world. Credit: PA

Wrexham Council has welcomed the plans. Its lead member for economy and tourism, councillor Nigel Williams said: "This is fantastic news for the economy of Wrexham. This investment will create an additional 130 skilled and well-paid jobs, and will consolidate the plant’s long-term future…making it the largest producer of cereal in Europe."

He added: "I’m aware of hundreds of millions of pounds being invested by companies in Wrexham at the moment, and this is another example of how these large international companies have the confidence to invest here. It’s a fantastic endorsement for the city and county borough, and shows that Wrexham is open for business."

Kellanova’s UK Managing Director, Chris Silcock, said: "This investment is a major commitment to cereal production in the UK. By bringing together the manufacturing of all our major breakfast cereals at one site in Wrexham, we can make significant leaps forward in the efficiency, quality and sustainability of our operation. It sets us up for future success and opens up new possibilities for our iconic brands to continue delighting our customers and consumers."

He added: “We look forward to making Wrexham the home of our cereal production for many generations to come.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP said: "Kellanova’s plans are another huge vote of confidence in the economy of north east Wales. I am delighted to see many more new jobs and major investment coming to the area so soon after Eren Holdings’ announcement at Shotton Mill."

She continued: "This government’s key mission is to grow our economy. Making the UK the destination of choice for investors is a crucial part of that plan. And this news is the latest demonstration of the huge part Wales has to play in achieving our growth mission."

