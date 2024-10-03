People are being advised to keep an eye out for a "serious pest" that's been spotted in Wales.

Wales’ Chief Plant Health Officer has asked all landowners, foresters and farmers to be vigilant for signs of a beetle that poses a serious threat to spruce trees.

The eight-toothed spruce bark beetle, also referred to as Ips typographus, has been caught in surveillance traps in Monmouthshire.

However National Resources Wales has confirmed following an investigation that "there is no evidence of an outbreak in the area".

Experts have warned that if left uncontrolled, the beetle has the potential to cause significant damage to Britain’s spruce-based forestry and timber industries.

The beetle can bore through tree bark, causing damage which makes it hard for the tree to transport nutrients. Despite preferring stressed or dying trees, under the right conditions it can attack healthy trees.

Recent findings in England have also shown the pest on Sitka spruce trees in the UK for the first time.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said: "Please remain vigilant for signs of the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle (Ips typographus) as it is considered a serious pest to spruce trees.

"If you think you have spotted signs of this beetle then please submit your findings via the Tree Alert form."

The Welsh Plant Health Surveillance Network has established traps across Wales to help keep an eye on the health of the trees.

The network includes spore and pheromone traps to detect pests and diseases which are monitored by scientists from Forest Research.

There are also GB wide surveillance networks which support the Welsh Government in monitoring the health of forests.

