A 50-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Wrexham last year.

Joanna Wronska is accused of killing a 40-year-old man at a home in the Pentre Gwyn in the Caia Park area of the city.

The incident happened nearly a year ago, on 23 October 2023.

North Wales Police said that Wronksa was remanded into custody to appear before Mold Magistrates Court today (3 October 2024).

