Aaron Wainwright voted Wales men's rugby player of the year

Aaron Wainwright has been named Wales men's rugby player of the year.

The Wales No.8 joins an illustrious list of icons who have scooped the award, which is voted on by the Welsh Rugby Writers Association.

The likes of Sir Gareth Edwards, JPR Williams, Phil Bennett, Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.

Speaking to ITV Wales, he said: “It’s quite scary when you read out the list of names and to be joining that group of players who have won this award.

“I’m very proud and honoured to receive it.”

Over the last 12 months, the 27-year-old has been a shining light in what has been a difficult year for Warren Gatland’s side.

His performances have consistently stood out in a team that has struggled to deal with the loss of a plethora of established Test figures.

Wainwright added: “It’s been a long year and a bit of a strange feeling to win this award after the record that we’ve had over the past 12 months with Wales.

“It’s been a good 12 to 18 months for me personally.

"A couple of milestones. Hundred caps for the Dragons and fifty for Wales.

“So I’ll look back on the season with fond memories.”

In recent times, Wainwright has made the No.8 jersey his own, filling the sizeable void left by the injured Taulupe Faletau.

Faletau returned to play for Cardiff after a six-month injury lay-off, but was forced off the pitch due to a fractured shoulder. Credit: PA

For years, the loss of Faletau sent shivers down the spine of the Welsh rugby public but Wainwright’s emergence in the jersey was a rare success story last season.

Filling that jersey is a daunting prospect but he seems to have taken it in his stride.

“He [Faletau] was a great role model for me when I first came into the squad,” he said.

“He really helped me and helped develop the attacking side of my game. He’s been really good to bounce stuff off when we’re both in camp together.

“But I want to keep hold of that jersey. I want to keep playing and hopefully I’ll be fit again as soon as possible.

“Taulupe Faletau is an incredible player and I’m sure he’ll be fit and firing soon.”

Wainwright is currently recovering from an hamstring injury and is yet to set a timeline for his return, although he has intensified his training with the Dragons in recent weeks.

The injury has given him more time to put into his work with his boyhood club Whiteheads RFC.

Wainwright helps out with coaching the senior and youth teams at the club where he cut his teeth as a budding rugby player.

“Whiteheads has been a massive part of my journey,” he explained.

“It’s where I first started playing rugby and I feel a sense of responsibility to try and give back, get stuck in where I can, after they’ve done so much for me and supported me.

"And just being able to spend some time on a Tuesday, Thursday and some Saturdays with some of the boys I’ve grown up with.

"It’s been great to see them, have a bit of a laugh and hopefully if we win on the Saturday that’s a bit of a cherry on the top.

“I try [to be calm] until one of my mates does something wrong and then I get stuck into them.

“But they’re exactly the same. Sometimes I’ll come back here after a game on a Saturday and if I haven’t had the best of games they’ll get stuck into me straight away.”

Wales’ autumn internationals kick off against Fiji on November 10 but Wainwright has intimated that he’d prefer to play for the Dragons when he returns from injury, instead of going straight into Test match rugby.

