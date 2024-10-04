Play Brightcove video

CCTV released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the day of the incident.

A jury has seen CCTV footage of the moments before a 14-year-old girl stabbed two teachers and a fellow pupil.

The teenager, who can’t be named because of her age, has admitted stabbing teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, together with a fellow pupil, at Ysgol Duffryn Aman in Ammanford on April 24th.

She denies three counts of attempted murder.

On the fourth day of the trial at Swansea Crown Court, the jury was shown the CCTV from the day of the incident again and was given a detailed breakdown of the pupil’s movements.

The girl pictured in a school hall before the attack. Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

It showed her walking into the lower school hall early in the day where she sat behind a curtain next to a stage.

She stayed there for around half an hour and could be seen stabbing the knife she would later use in the attack into the floor.

The defendant later joined her friends at a table in the hall before Ms Elias entered the room and ordered her to leave.

The girl went into the corridor to continue talking to Ms Elias, following her around before returning to the hall, where she showed the other pupils the knife.

In another CCTV clip outside, the girl walks by Ms Elias, who was speaking to Liz Hopkin, before turning around and engaging them in conversation.

For around two minutes she could be seen talking to the teachers with her hands in her pockets before pulling the knife out and launching into her attack.

Her attack on Ms Elias lasted less than a minute before the teacher managed to get away and the girl began her assault on Ms Hopkin, stabbing her once in the neck.

Other teachers arrived and attempted to calm her down, but she pushed past before shouting at a girl and running towards her, hitting her with the knife.

Police seized a fishing multi-tool knife after the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

The jury was also shown body-worn camera footage captured by the police officer who arrested the girl.

The teenager is shown being taken to a police van in handcuffs. In one extract, the teenager admits to stabbing a fellow pupil, before saying “oopsies".

The girl also asks why so many police had attended the school, adding “it was only me”, and asks if the three people she attacked are dead.

In another extract, the teenager says: “How am I going to face my family after what I’ve done? That’s if they even show up.”

The jury of eight men and four women were also shown copies of pages from a notebook later found in the teenager’s bedroom.

Above a drawing of the pupil who was later attacked, there were comments including “burning a person”, “cut their mouths and eyes”, and “she hates me and wants to kill me”.

In a section headed “things about me”, there were the words: “I feel I’m going to commit the crime of a lifetime”. Other comments read to the court included: “Is there any value to my living?” “Why do I feel nothing but a hunger to hurt people who care?” and “Why do I want to kill others as much as I want to kill myself?”

The jury was also read statements by teachers, police officers and medical staff who were present on the day of the incident, which saw children locked inside classrooms for several hours.

Headmaster James Durbridge recalled how he’d been on break duty when he took a call from Ms Elias to say the teenager had just stabbed her.

Mr Durbridge told a colleague to instigate the “code red” lockdown procedure, and ran back towards the school buildings where he learned that a second teacher, Liz Hopkin, had also been stabbed.

Ms Hopkin was later flown by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment of stab wounds, including one to her neck.

Ms Elias and the pupil received treatment in Swansea for injuries to their arms.

In his statement, Mr Durbridge described how he saw Darrell Campbell, another colleague, restraining the 14-year-old, who was holding a knife.

Swansea Crown Court was played CCTV footage of the girl attacking the two teachers at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

He said her expression was “vacant”, and she was "breathing heavily”, adding that he said to the girl: “You’re safe, but you need to give me the knife.” When she didn’t respond, Mr Durbridge took the knife from her hand and gave it to a colleague.

Judge Paul Thomas KC told the jury that the prosecution case had concluded. The defence will begin its evidence on Monday, 7 October.

The 14-year-old girl - who was wearing dark clothing and smiling with her legal team - has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder.

She has previously admitted three offences of wounding with intent and having a knife on school grounds.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…