Almost 30,000 runners hit the streets of Cardiff on Sunday for the city's annual half marathon.

Kenyan Patrick Mosin took the win with a time of 1:01.

Participants were given a boost at mile 10 where Pride Cymru hosted the Principality Rainbow Roundabout for a second year running.

Dan Walsh, chair of Pride Cymru, said: "The whole idea is to give a lift to the runners as they enter a really tricky part of the course.

"But it's also about showing the LGBT community that you can be sporty.

"An international survey done a couple of years ago showed that 80% of LGBT people had experienced homophobia in sport, so it's really important we're here to show that visibility for our community."

After starting outside the castle, runners passed the Principality and Cardiff City Stadiums. They then progressed onto Penarth and into the marina, before crossing the barrage and heading into Cardiff Bay.

The course then headed towards the north of the city where runners completed a loop of Roath Park Lake.

After passing Roath Park, runners then headed to the finish line outside the Civic Centre on King Edward VII Avenue.

The first Cardiff Half Marathon took place in 2003 with 1,500 runners taking part.

It has now become part of the SuperHalfs - a global series of the world's most prestigious half marathons.

They include Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia.

The event is organised by Run 4 Wales.

