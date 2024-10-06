A supporter has died following a medical emergency outside Rodney Parade, Dragons have confirmed.

The incident happened prior to the region's United Rugby Championship (URC) contest with Sharks.

They faced the South African side in Newport on Saturday evening, with a supporter needing medical attention before kick-off.

A club statement read: "Dragons RFC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency outside Rodney Parade prior to Saturday’s fixture with Hollywoodbets Sharks.

"The club has contacted the supporter’s family to pass on our condolences and asks that they are given privacy to grieve privately.

"The thoughts of us all at Dragons RFC remain with the supporter’s family and friends at this desperately sad time."

Dragons conceded a late try as they were beaten 33-30 by the South African team.

