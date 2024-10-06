Two people found dead at property in Cardiff

Two people have been found dead at a property in Cardiff, South Wales Police said.

Emergency services were called to the house in Morfa Crescent, Trowbridge, at around 2.50pm on Saturday.

An investigation has been launched into the deaths and cordons remain in place around the property.

The force said: “South Wales Police can confirm an investigation has been launched following the sudden death of two people at a property in Trowbridge, Cardiff.

“Emergency services were called to the house in Morfa Crescent at around 2.50pm yesterday.

“The local community is thanked for its patience and understanding while cordons are in place.”

