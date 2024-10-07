Cardiff Bus is warning the public about a scam circulating on Facebook falsely promising free travel.

The scam appears to be disguising itself as an affiliation of the 'IFF' travel cardiff that Cardiff Bus uses paying for journeys in advance.

The scam encourages users to click a link where it falsely claims will be able to offer six months free travel across the Cardiff area.

Cardiff Bus has clearly stated this is not true and has reported the post to Facebook.

Cardiff Bus has highlighted the scam on their official Facebook page

Criminals have long been using social media and the online world to target victims - but as technology advances, so do their tactics.

According to Action Fraud, as many as 22,530 people reported their online accounts had been hacked in 2023, with victims losing a total of £1.3 million.

